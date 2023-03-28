74º

WATCH TONIGHT: The Woodlands baseball team plays Grand Oaks HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

High school baseball is streaming live Tuesday evening on the KPRC 2+ app. Tonight, watch the Woodlands play Grand Oaks starting at 6:50 p.m.

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

WATCH ON KPRC 2+

CATCH MORE LIVE GAMES THIS WEEK:

🥎 SOFTBALL: Lamar vs. Heights - Thursday, March 30 at 6:50 p.m.

🥎 SOFTBALL: Travis vs. George Ranch - Friday, March 31 at 5:50 p.m.

BASEBALL: Grand Oaks vs. The Woodlands - Friday, March 31 at 6:50 p.m.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

