WATCH TONIGHT: The Woodlands baseball team plays Grand Oaks HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

High school baseball is streaming live Tuesday evening on the KPRC 2+ app. Tonight, watch the Woodlands play Grand Oaks starting at 6:50 p.m.

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

WATCH ON KPRC 2+

CATCH MORE LIVE GAMES THIS WEEK:

🥎 SOFTBALL: Lamar vs. Heights - Thursday, March 30 at 6:50 p.m.

🥎 SOFTBALL: Travis vs. George Ranch - Friday, March 31 at 5:50 p.m.

⚾ BASEBALL: Grand Oaks vs. The Woodlands - Friday, March 31 at 6:50 p.m.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream any time: