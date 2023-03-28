Retired police officer strikes suspected burglar with vehicle, engages in shootout in Highlands neighborhood

HOUSTON – A confrontation between a retired police officer and burglary suspect ended in a shootout in a Highlands neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. at E. Wallisville and Thompson roads.

Deputies said the former officer confronted the man whom he claimed burglarized several homes in his neighborhood. The retired officer reportedly struck him with a vehicle and then gunfire was exchanged between the two.

One man was flown via Life Flight to a hospital and the other man was transported by ground. Both are in stable condition, according to HCSO.

The agency of the retired officer was not released at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.