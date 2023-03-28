NCAA, local organization reveal new basketball court at historic Blue Triangle Center in Third Ward.

HOUSTON – A brand-new basketball court was revealed Tuesday at the historic Blue Triangle Center in Third Ward by the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Houston Local Organizing Committee (HLOC), and Degree Deodorant.

The Third Ward community center was chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Legacy Project, presented by Degree Deodorant.

The community center received a basketball court renovation to create a true sports destination in one of Houston’s most iconic areas, according to a news release.

In addition to the renovations, improvements were also made to the backboards and other cosmetic updates.