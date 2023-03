PORTER – The Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of Porter has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The commission said the ticket was from the scratch ticket game “Jackpot Millions” and was purchased at B P Food Store, located at 23077 FM 1314 in Porter.

The person elected to remain anonymous.

“This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game,” the lottery commission said.