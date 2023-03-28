72º

First 50 cars to receive 2 free Astros game tickets at Mississippi Tornado Relief Drive at Minute Maid Park

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Rubble is all that remains of the Sharkey-Issaquena County Library after it was struck by Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson, 2023 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros Foundation will hold a Mississippi Tornado Relief Drive at Minute Maid Park Wednesday to collect donated items to assist those impacted by the devastating tornadoes, according to a release.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon inside the parking lot at 1800 Texas Avenue, across the street from Minute Maid Park.

The first 50 vehicles to donate will also receive two tickets to the Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays game on April 17.

Astros alums Jeff Bagwell, Enos Cabell and Jose Cruz will be onsite to collect items at the drive.

Here are the following items needed in Mississippi:

  • Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart gift cards
  • flashlights
  • lanterns
  • Tylenol/Ibuprofen
  • hygiene products (bathing wipes, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, deodorant)
  • baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, blankets, clothes, wipes)
  • coolers for food storage
  • nonperishables
  • water, buckets
  • heavy-duty trash bags
  • charcoal
  • eating utensils and plates

