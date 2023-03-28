Children At Risk releases ‘Growing up in Houston’ to highlight issues facing kids

HOUSTON – Children At Risk released its 17th edition of “Growing up in Houston” as a catalyst to address issues facing children in the city.

In 2022, 73.1% of Texas children dealing with depression remained untreated, which is an increase from 65.4% in 2020, according to CAR. The state also ranked number 51 for mental health work force availability.

“Data must be the catalyst for any conversation regarding the well-being of our children,” said Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk. “However, data alone is not sufficient. We must also overlay context to better understand the complexities of the many issues facing our children. Growing Up In Houston aims to do just that.”

The data revealed in “Growing Up In Houston: Accessing the Quality of Life of our Children” is aimed to help stakeholders and policymakers understand the data, access the needs of children and make policies that will help create opportunities for children to thrive.