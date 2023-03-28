AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-month-old Houston baby believed to be in serious danger

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-month-old girl they said was last seen in northwest Houston Monday.

Baby Summer Moore was last seen at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson.

She is described as being 25 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police said they do not have a clothing description for the baby.

According to HPD, Summer is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information on the baby’s disappearance is urged to contact Houston police.