Texas woman turns $1,200 stimulus check into nearly million-dollar ‘cash stuffing’ business

How to budget better using 'cash stuffing' method

AMARILLO, Texas – A woman who lost her full-time job during the pandemic used her $1,200 stimulus check to start a “cash stuffing” business, which is now on track to bring in $1 million this year, MSNBC reports.

After losing her job, Taylor, 31, told the news outlet that she was only getting by on side hustles, delivering prescriptions for pharmacies and food for DoorDash.

While struggling with about $60,000 in student loan debt and another $9,000 in medical and credit card debt, Taylor looked into “cash stuffing,” a money management strategy.

Taylor said she tracked her money by stuffing cash into envelopes and documented her journey on TikTok, which eventually changed her life after her posts went viral.

In her first year of cash stuffing, Taylor was able to pay off $23,000 in student loan debt and clear her medical and credit card debts.

After bringing in more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, she turned her money strategy into a business, Baddies and Budgets, where she sells money courses, budgeting supplies and other accessories.

According to MSNBC, the business pulled in about $850,000 and on track to clear $1 million this year.

