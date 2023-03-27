Man riding bicycle with his child struck by oncoming vehicle in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist carrying a child was struck by an oncoming vehicle in northwest Harris County Monday morning, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 7800 block of Oak Moss Drive near Theiss Mail Route shortly before 8 a.m.

Both the man and the child suffered injuries, according to officials. However, both of their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Deputies did not say whether the vehicle remained at the scene or took off.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest details on this story as soon as they’re available.