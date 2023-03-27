HPD: Woman dies after striking two tractor trailers in golf cart

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police said a woman died after striking two parked tractor trailers with the golf cart she was driving.

Police said it happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of John F. Kennedy Blvd. The identity of the 54-year-old woman is pending verification.

The woman was driving a golf cart eastbound through the parking lot at the location when she struck the two tractor trailers. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Police said it is believed she suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash.

The investigation continues.