City of Houston chief medical officer talks importance of getting tested for the virus early.

This month, the Centers for Disease Control published new recommendations for hepatitis B screenings. We spoke to the city of Houston’s chief medical officer, Doctor David Persse, to break down those new guidelines.

The CDC recommends everyone get tested for this virus at least once in their lifetime. Persse added that getting tested as early as possible could also prevent other problems that could arise in the future.

While it is not a curable virus, Persse says it is treatable.