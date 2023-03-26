Suspect wanted on second degree murder charge believed to possibly be in Texas, headed to Mexico border

Robert Aveille Rodriguez wanted on second degree murder charge believed to possibly be in Texas, headed to Mexico border

A suspect wanted for murder is believed to possibly be in Texas, headed for the Mexico border in an attempt to flee the country, according to police.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department say they currently have a warrant out for the arrest of 34-year-old Robert Aveille Rodriguez who they believe is responsible for the murder of another man.

According to police, officers were called to an open lot used to park semi-trailers in regard to a shooting on Friday, March 24.

When they arrived, officers say they discovered a truck that had crashed. The driver, 41-year-old Albert Pina, was reportedly inside, the truck suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics were called to the parking lot and pronounced Pina dead at the scene.

An investigation led officers to Rodriguez. A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for his arrest.

Detectives stated that they believe Rodriguez is attempting to exit the country, through the Texas-Mexico border, and flee to Cuba. They also believe he may make a brief stop in the area of Collier County, Florida.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is urged to call 911 immediately. If the tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s), the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.