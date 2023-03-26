66º

Local News

15-year-old found dead with gunshot wounds in Galveston neighborhood, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Galveston, Galveston County
Police lights at a crime scene.

GALVESTON – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old teen boy was found shot and killed in a Galveston neighborhood early Sunday, officials with Galveston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2 at around 1 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are not available at this time.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the teen boy with at least one gunshot wound, according to officials. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be driving a white 4-door sedan at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Galveston PD at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-8477.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email