15-year-old found dead with gunshot wounds in Galveston neighborhood, officials say

GALVESTON – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old teen boy was found shot and killed in a Galveston neighborhood early Sunday, officials with Galveston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2 at around 1 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are not available at this time.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the teen boy with at least one gunshot wound, according to officials. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be driving a white 4-door sedan at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Galveston PD at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-8477.