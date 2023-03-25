Have you seen Noel? Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy reported missing in Tarrant County

An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Tarrant County.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in Everman, just south of the Fort Worth area at around midnight on Friday, according to the Everman Police Department.

Authorities believe he was possibly abducted.

Authorities are looking for the suspect, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with the abduction. She is believed to be driving a gray-colored Chevrolet Silverado with TX license plate PLS7091 and has a “Santa Muerte” mural on the back window.

Rodriguez-Singh has brown eyes, brown hair, and tattoos across her chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Everman Police Department at (817) 293-2923.