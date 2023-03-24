Texas high school teacher charged for allegedly sharing child pornography across online chat groups

HOUSTON – A teacher from College Station accused of distribution and possession of child pornography is expected to face a judge on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Daniel Byrd, a 29-year-old Navasota High School teacher, was taken into custody by authorities on Thursday.

A criminal complaint obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that authorities discovered a folder belonging to Byrd that contained child pornography in a Kik chat group.

Byrd allegedly used social chat apps such as Kik and Telegram to view and download child pornography, according to the complaint. He also allegedly joined groups dedicated to sharing child pornography and downloaded content to his MEGA account.

Byrd would then post the links from his account to Kik groups, allowing other people to access the folders containing child pornography, according to the charges.

If convicted, Byrd faces up to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography in addition to a maximum 10 years for possessing it.