PHOTO: Glowing in the dark - This is what Galveston wants its Seawall to look like from 6th to 61st

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston is ready to continue lighting up its nights along the Seawall with an ongoing project to install bollard lights along the popular thoroughfare, Galveston announced Wednesday.

“The Seawall is our primary corridor and we’ve carefully utilized Seawall parking revenues to bring forward projects that truly enhance the experience for drivers and pedestrians,” city manager Brian Maxwell said.

Installation of the next round of Seawall bollard lighting is now underway between 39th Street and 45th Street, with an anticipated completion at the end of April, weather permitting.

Workers in Galveston install bollard lights along the Seawall the week of March 20, 2023. (City of Galveston)

The project -- which aims to eventually cover streets from 6th Street to 61st Street with lighting -- is being paid for with revenues from Seawall paid parking.

Workers completed the first phase of this project with the light installation between 29th Street and 39th Street in 2022.

The City of Galveston said it determines the timeline of installation on Seawall parking revenues. Once the budget allows, the next phase of lighting will be completed from 6th Street to 19th Street. The city said it anticipates this work occurring later this year.

“The bollard lights are part of our ongoing efforts to improve the appearance and walkability of Seawall Boulevard with landscaping, lighting, additional restrooms, and additional crosswalks,” the city’s news release about the project said.