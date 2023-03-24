Husband, wife charged in alleged $8.7 million home health fraud

Houston – A Houston couple is set to appear before a federal judge Friday on allegations they were involved in a multi-million dollar home health fraud scheme.

Caroline Zamora, 63, and Rommel Zamora, 59, were indicted Mar. 1.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges the two owned and operated 24/7 Stat Care Home Health Services Inc. aka Parkway Healthcare Services.

From around February 7, 2014 through November 9, 2018, the couple allegedly conspired to pay illegal cash kickbacks to Medicare patients to sign up for home health services with Parkway. The couple are also alleged to have conspired to pay kickbacks to doctors to certify and refer patients for home health who did not qualify.

The indictment also alleges the couple fraudulently billed Medicare for home health services that were not provided or for patients who did not qualify for such services. Parkway billed Medicare $8.7M and was paid $6.7M, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said, if convicted, the two could face up to 10 years in prison on each count of health fraud care fraud in addition to another five years for the conspiracy. The counts also carry a possible maximum fine of $250,000.