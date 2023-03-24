Have you seen him? Houston police searching for man wanted for several crimes, including sexual assault, stalking

Jack Joseph Williams is a black male standing 5'7", weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes, black/gray short hair and a goatee. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need your help finding a man who is wanted for several crimes, including sexual assault and stalking.

Jack Joseph Williams, 38, is wanted for sexual assault, continuous violence against family, attempted sexual assault and stalking.

On Jan. 7, Houston police responded to reports of a sexual assault and stalking occurring in the 4300 block of Cavalcade.

Officers said the victim reported being assaulted by Williams on multiple occasions.

Williams is described as a Black man with brown eyes, black and grey hair and a goatee.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.