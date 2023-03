Aiden Fucci is led into the courtroom start his sentencing hearing, Friday, March 24, 2023. in St. Augustine, Fla. A Florida judge sentenced the 16-year-old Florida boy to life in prison on Friday for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate on Mother's Day in 2021. Fucci, who pleaded guilty just before his trial was set to start in February, was not eligible for the death penalty. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

FLORIDA – The Florida teenager who fatally stabbed 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times in 2021 was sentenced Friday to life in prison, authorities said.

Aiden Fucci, 16, was handed the sentence by Judge R. Lee Smith, according to Haley Harrison, with the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Harrison said the sentence is subject to review by a judge in 25 years.

