Emmy-winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph alleges a ‘famous TV judge’ sexually assaulted her years ago

Sheryl Lee Ralph has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a “famous TV judge” at a business event years ago, claiming network executives witnessed the attack but asked her to stay silent to avoid “bad press.”
“I’m at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network,” she said, recalling the alleged incident.
“This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty a** tongue down my throat,” Ralph said. “And everybody at the network saw it.”
