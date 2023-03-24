Emmy-winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph alleges a ‘famous TV judge’ sexually assaulted her years ago

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sheryl Lee Ralph has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a “famous TV judge” at a business event years ago, claiming network executives witnessed the attack but asked her to stay silent to avoid “bad press.”

“I’m at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network,” she said, recalling the alleged incident.

“This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty a** tongue down my throat,” Ralph said. “And everybody at the network saw it.”

