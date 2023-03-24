Another sentencing delay for former Houston Director of Council Relations William-Paul Thomas

HOUSTON – The third time proved not to be the charm for former Director of City Council Relations for the City of Houston William-Paul Thomas.

Federal legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the sentencing date for Thomas has been pushed back from next week to June.

Thomas initially was supposed to have been sentenced on Nov. 28 last year, but that was delayed to Feb. 21. Then in January, a new date of March 27 was established, and that has now been scrapped for a sentencing date of June 20.

The reason for this latest delay, according to federal records, comes at the request of Thomas as both legal teams told the court they “require additional time to discuss the details related to defendant’s presentence investigation.”

“Reading between the lines they are still trying to figure out what could be the best outcome for everybody involved,” said former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Ryan Patrick.

Thomas took the unusual step of walking into federal court last summer and admitting guilt prior to being indicted or formally charged.

Thomas was convicted of conspiracy tied to cash bribes in exchange for changing a bar’s classification to a restaurant during the pandemic.

Thomas’ conviction only came to light after he abruptly resigned. The sudden departure caught Mayor Turner and his administration off guard.

“A fourth continuance. It wouldn’t shock me but it would be a little bit out of the ordinary and that would certainly tell me that there has got to be something else going on behind the scenes that is just extraordinary,” Patrick added.

In Feb. 2020, KPRC 2 Investigates exposed Thomas as one of two city directors who received and had conversations about a $500,000 offer made to the Mayor’s office for assistance in closing a private land deal.

Following the conspiracy conviction, KPRC 2 also showed Thomas working against the city to assist private businessman Jason Yoo in an effort to eliminate hefty fines and “liquidated damages” Yoo had racked up within the Houston Airport System.

Yoo also was the author of the email sent to Thomas and fellow city Director Andy Icken offering $500,000 to close the land deal.

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to follow the sentencing of Thomas and report on any developments when they happen.