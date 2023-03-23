Texas A&M Galveston releases 5 sea turtles following recovery from cold winter

A sea turtle is released into the water after spending some time at Texas A&M Galveston recovering from being cold-stunned.

GALVESTON, Texas – Officials with Texas A&M Galveston released five sea turtles into the water after a lengthy recovery from a cold winter up north on Thursday.

According to Dr. Christopher Marshall, marine biology professor and director of Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, four of the sea turtles were found on Cape Cod and were later flown to Texas A&M Galveston for a full rehabilitation. One sea turtle was found in Texas following the Christmas freeze last year.

Four Kemper’s Ridley turtles, a critically-endangered species, and one green sea turtle were released.

“Sometimes they get around the tip of Florida and somehow got lost,” Dr. Marshall said. “They got up to Cape Cod and were cold-stunned.”

The university is planning to open the Upper Texas Coast Sea Turtle Hospital and Educational Outreach Center which it’ll become a museum and a hospital for sea turtle research.

For more information and to donate, click here.