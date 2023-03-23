Humble ISD teachers trained, equipped with ballistic shields to delay armed intruder

HUMBLE, Texas – Ballistic shields will now be available to teachers at Humble Independent School District as a new safety precaution, according to the district.

The goal with the shield is to help a teacher delay or evade an armed intruder until police officers intervene.

While some teachers already have shields this year, more will gain access to the protective gear as the manufacturer makes more available for purchase.

Staff members were given an opportunity to choose to have shields in their classrooms this past summer and to sign up for training with the Humble ISD Police Department on how to use them.