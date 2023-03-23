Houston heat increases risk for kidney stones; What to do now to prevent them

We live in the “stone belt,” according to urologist Dr. Samit Soni with Memorial Hermann Memorial City. That is the southern part of the country that doctors consider more likely to develop kidney stones.

“They don’t immediately pass so they can build up in the kidneys for months, if not years,” Dr. Soni explained.

It’s when they try to pass that you end up in excruciating pain. Most who feel the pain go to the emergency room. Some, according to Dr. Soni, say they confuse it for dying.

So, Dr. Soni warns to start hydrating now before Houston heats up for summer since the primary driver of kidney stones is dehydration.

“It’s really critical that you just hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, that is probably at least 20 to 25 times more important than many of the other risk factors that are associated with kidney stones,” Soni said.

Avoid foods with oxalate, including: salt, meat protein, calcium, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Increase foods and beverages with citrate: lemons, oranges, to counteract stone formation.