Half-brother charged in Friendswood man’s stabbing death

Friendswood – A Friendswood man is dead and his half-brother has been charged with murder after police said an argument between the two led to a stabbing.

Austin Whittenburg, 22, of Friendswood, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Myers, 27.

Friendswood police said the stabbing happened at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block of Hibiscus Ln.

Officers responded to a disturbance and arrived about three minutes after the call came in.

They found Myers lying unconscious in the driveway of the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest.

Friendswood EMS transported Myers to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police detained Whittenburg on scene without incident. He was taken to the Harris County jail, where he remains in custody.