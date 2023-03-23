Body found in retention pond behind NE Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a retention pond behind a northeast Harris County apartment complex Thursday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the 18100 block of Hunters Terrace Drive near Will Clayton Parkway and Atascocita.

Crime scene investigators, homicide detectives, and the HCSO dive team responded. Details on how the person died are unclear at this time. The person’s age and gender were not immediately released.