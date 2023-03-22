Psychiatrist shares importance of brain health in new book

Author of Change Your Brain Every Day talks simple changes to make in your daily routine to improve brain health.

One psychiatrist is encouraging people to dedicate a few minutes in their day, to focus on brain health.

The author of Change Your Brain Every Day, Daniel Amen, shared how taking care of your brain first will go on to take care of other problems you might have.

“Most psychiatric problems are not mental health issues. They are brain health issues,” Amen said. “Get your brain right, and your mind will follow.”

He shared how shifting a commonly negative outlook, into something more positive can make a difference in how you continue to think.