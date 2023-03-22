Channelview man charged in death of girlfriend he claims was due to ‘erotic asphyxiation’

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A man has been accused of strangling his girlfriend in what he claims happened during a sex act Tuesday morning in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaaron Thomas, 27, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Deje Garett-Hillard.

Deputies responded to a medical emergency at 2:20 a.m. at a residence, located in the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard, where they found a woman unresponsive. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to HCSO.

Thomas told deputies that he and Garett-Hillard were engaged in a sex act described as “erotic asphyxiation” when she went unresponsive.

According to court documents, Thomas caused the death of his girlfriend by “applying pressure to the neck and throat of (Garett-Hillard) with his hands and impeding her breath.”

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.