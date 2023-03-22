KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Pasadena Memorial High School senior and future mechanical engineer Marcelino Alaniz

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The 10th $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Marcelino Alaniz, who is currently a senior at Pasadena Memorial High School.

Alaniz is ranked sixth in his class of 743 students, an achievement that is especially impressive given that he spent several weeks in the ICU as a cancer patient with an aggressive tumor in his jaw area. While hospitalized, Alaniz learned as much as he could about robotics, mechanical engineering, and rocketry. He is now the lead electrical engineer on Pasadena Memorial’s robotics team.

With a student leadership committee role for Pasadena Memorial’s Early College High School program, Alaniz will graduate high school with an Associate degree from San Jacinto College. Alaniz plans to continue his studies in Mechanical Engineering. He has been accepted at The University of Texas at Austin.

On Wednesday, 3/22, we will air our TENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023! Photos attached for web. (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Marcelino Alaniz in the video player at the top of this article.