Humble police find fully automatic AK47, possible drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

Humble – Humble police arrested a man they said was in possession of a fully automatic weapon during a traffic stop.

Kenyon Coleman, 44, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The incident happened Sunday in the 22200 block of Hwy 59 in northeast Harris County. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and defective equipment. The officer approached the driver and attempted to identify him.

Police said the officer saw the driver, identified as Coleman, putting on a ballistics or protective vest. Coleman provided his name and date of birth to the officer, but could not provide a Texas driver’s license.

While the officer was checking the information provided to him, police said Coleman exited his vehicle and walked toward the rear driver’s side. The officer asked Coleman to get back in his vehicle, but police said Coleman refused all commands and began to run.

Police said the officer was able to detain Coleman after a brief foot chase and he was placed into custody and charges were accepted for evading on foot.

Police said during a search of Coleman’s vehicle, a baggie of what is believed to be marijuana was found in the center console along with a fully automatic AK47, which was found in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Coleman’s charges were then upgraded to possession of a prohibited weapon.

Coleman was released Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond.