Birth control methods that use one hormone raise breast cancer risk as much as those with a combo, study finds

Studies have suggested for decades that birth control pills containing both estrogen and progestogen — synthetic versions of female hormones — may slightly elevate one’s risk of breast cancer. But less research has focused on the risk associated with progestogen-only contraceptives like intrauterine devices or the so-called mini pill.

A study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine found that the risk of developing breast cancer is similar across all of these options, whether they rely on one hormone or two.

The relative risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer was 20% to 30% higher among women who use or recently used birth control pills with a two-hormone combination, progestogen-only pills or hormonal IUDs compared to women who did not.

