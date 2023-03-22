‘A huge relief’: Armed felon arrested after caught trespassing at elementary school in Huffman

HUFFMAN, Texas – A convicted felon is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly caught trespassing and breaking into vehicles, while armed with a gun, at an elementary school in Huffman.

Christopher Ian Hair has been charged with unlawful carrying a weapon with a prior felony, carrying a prohibited weapon at prohibited places and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Hair was allegedly caught trespassing and hiding behind a bus at Huffman Elementary School on Tuesday.

Police said Hair stole a passport from a vehicle he burglarized before he was caught by a Huffman Independent School District police officer. Hair told the officer he would hurt him and tried to resist arrest.

It was not reportedly the first time he had committed crimes while on the property.

Hair was already out on bond for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief at the same elementary school on March 6.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, the judge set Hair’s bond at $1,500 for the burglary of a motor vehicle, $20,000 for the carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, and $20,000 for the unlawful carrying a weapon, totaling a bond amount of $41,500.

Huffman ISD released the following statement to parents and guardians about the incident:

“A person was apprehended and taken into custody on HISD premises. This individual was discovered behind an unoccupied bus. The individual has been running from law enforcement for quite some time, and due to the quick actions of our Huffman ISD Police Department, this individual was taken into custody after a brief struggle. This is a huge relief to our community, and we are very thankful for their efforts in this matter.

“No students were in the area at the time of the incident.”