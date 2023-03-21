70º

Houston area female powerhouses celebrated in 2nd annual ‘Women in Suits’ event

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

Photo credit: Kedran Wade (KPRC)

HOUSTON“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” - CoCo Chanel

Women have come such a long way in today’s society. The impact made by women is so powerful, it needed its own month!

In honor or Women’s History Month, entrepreneur and one of Houston’s fashionistas, Yassy Brown-Gonzalez, hosted the Second Annual “Women In Suits” empowerment event.

The event celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women within Houston and surrounding areas.

“We are also making a call to action for accelerating women’s equality,” said Brown-Gonzales.

The celebration honored some of Houston’s top influential businesswomen to include Dr. Patrice Allen (Senior Manager for G-Unity Business Lab), Demi Cruz (TV Personality) and Andrea Ramirez (Founder of Latinas-n-Heels).

The event was Hosted by emcee and TV personality, Alexis “Fly” Jones.

See photos of the great event!

