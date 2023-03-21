Driver accused of striking man multiple times with vehicle captured in Pearland

HOUSTON – A man was left with multiple injuries after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle several times in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kevin Wayne Ball, 44, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Sharondale Drive on Dec. 27, 2022.

Officers found the 51-year-old man in the street suffering from several injuries. Witnesses said a vehicle purposely hit the victim multiple times and fled.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police expected him to survive.

During the investigation, Ball was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved. He was arrested and charged by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Person Task Force in Pearland on Feb. 24.