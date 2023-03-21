Bryson Tiller announces he’s touring for first time in six years: Here’s what to know about his Houston date

Singer Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the "Set it Off" tour at The Greek Theatre on August 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Bryson Tiller is coming to Houston on his first tour in six years.

The “Back and I’m Better Tour” will visit 25 cities, including Houston on June 2 at the House of Blues. See the event page here.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and prices range from $49.95 to $99.95. The venue currently has a clear bag policy in place.

Billboard, which reported on the tour, wrote this of the 30-year-old’s return to the road: “Tiller, who once contemplated retirement, has been active in music. Following the release of his third album, ‘Anniversary,’ in 2020, he returned with ‘A Different Christmas’ the following year. In 2022, he partnered with Diddy for the polymath’s chart-topping hit “Gotta Move On”; in November, the song zoomed to No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart and even earned the remix treatment with Ashanti and Yung Miami onboard. He also released his single “Outside,” which sampled the Ying Yang Twins’ 2009 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday (March 22). General on sale tickets starts Friday on ticketmaster.com. See the dates below.

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date

Are you planning to see Tiller? Let us know why or why not, in the comments.