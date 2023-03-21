Bryson Tiller announces he’s touring for first time in six years: Here’s what to know about his Houston date

HOUSTON – Bryson Tiller is coming to Houston on his first tour in six years.
The “Back and I’m Better Tour” will visit 25 cities, including Houston on June 2 at the House of Blues. See the event page here.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and prices range from $49.95 to $99.95. The venue currently has a clear bag policy in place.
Billboard, which reported on the tour, wrote this of the 30-year-old’s return to the road: “Tiller, who once contemplated retirement, has been active in music. Following the release of his third album, ‘Anniversary,’ in 2020, he returned with ‘A Different Christmas’ the following year. In 2022, he partnered with Diddy for the polymath’s chart-topping hit “Gotta Move On”; in November, the song zoomed to No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart and even earned the remix treatment with Ashanti and Yung Miami onboard. He also released his single “Outside,” which sampled the Ying Yang Twins’ 2009 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song).”
Presale tickets are available on Wednesday (March 22). General on sale tickets starts Friday on ticketmaster.com. See the dates below.
BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:
Thu May 4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Sat May 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival
Mon May 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*
Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia
Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu Jun 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Jun 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sun Jun 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Tue Jun 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Jun 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Thu Jun 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*
*Not A Live Nation Date
Are you planning to see Tiller? Let us know why or why not, in the comments.