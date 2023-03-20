BBQ Cookoff supports families of children with cancer

Angleton, Brazoria County – If you didn’t get your BBQ “fix” at RodeoHouston, there’s another event to tempt your taste buds later this week.

“Circle the Wagons: Cookin’ it up for a cure” is a fundraiser for families with children who are battling cancer.

The event has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be a BBQ Cookoff, with 83 teams competing! There will also be vendors, games, and an auction.

Money that is raised goes straight to the families.

Circle the Wagons flyer (Circle the Wagons 3/20/2023)

The purpose is to provide those families with help to ease the financial hardships that come with battling childhood cancer.

This will be the 10th year for the event.

Tammi Vasquez started “Circle the Wagons” when her daughter was looking for a way to help a friend who was diagnosed with cancer.

The event has continued to grow since then.

The event is well-supported in the childhood cancer community. Ruben Arias, father of Abigail Arias, is a board member.

The public is invited to attend the fundraiser, which takes place March 24 and 25. It will be held at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton.