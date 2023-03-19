44º

Several families displaced after apartment fire possibly caused by arson destroys 12 units in north Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Firefighters battle fire in north Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Fire Department are investigating an apartment fire possibly caused by arson that left several families displaced in north Houston late Saturday.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Northpoint Drive.

Officials said the fire broke out inside a unit on the second floor, quickly spreading to additional units.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the source of the fire, however, 12 units were affected, displacing nearly 20 people, officials said.

The Red Cross were called to the apartment complex to help those families displaced.

Officials believe the fire may be caused by arson, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

