2 officers, inmate taken to hospital after crash on Highway 59, officials say

A Texas Department Of Corrections vehicle transporting an inmate was reportedly involved in a crash on Sunday morning.

According to TDCJ officials, the crash took place at 8:30 a.m. on Highway 59, two miles south of Goodrich on the northbound side.

Authorities say two correctional officers and one inmate were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The two officers went to Kingwood Hospital to be treated for their injuries and the inmate was taken to Memorial Hermann for treatment.

None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time, officials say.