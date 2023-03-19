17-year-old’s arrested, charged for weapons found following police pursuit in Shenandoah, officials say

Authorities have arrested two teenagers who they say were attempting to evade arrest while carrying guns in a stolen vehicle this weekend.

According to Shenandoah police, K9 Officer Duenas and his partner Maui located a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-45.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over, starting a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The passenger attempted to crawl out of the flipped-over vehicle but was arrested by SHPD.

The driver was found nearby the crash.

Investigators say two firearms were also found inside the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. The passenger, who was also 17, was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.