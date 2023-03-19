57º

17-year-old’s arrested, charged for weapons found following police pursuit in Shenandoah, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Authorities have arrested two teenagers who they say were attempting to evade arrest while carrying guns in a stolen vehicle this weekend.

According to Shenandoah police, K9 Officer Duenas and his partner Maui located a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-45.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over, starting a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The passenger attempted to crawl out of the flipped-over vehicle but was arrested by SHPD.

The driver was found nearby the crash.

Investigators say two firearms were also found inside the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. The passenger, who was also 17, was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

