Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for killing 4-year-old, uncle and woman whose heart he cut out and cooked

An Oklahoma man who was released early from prison as part of a mass commutation effort and just weeks later admitted to killing a 4-year old girl, his uncle and a woman whose heart he cut out and cooked was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, admitted to fatally stabbing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, his uncle Leon Pye, 67, and his uncle’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates “on or about” Feb. 9, 2021 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Anderson had been released early from prison in January 2021.

Anderson also admitted to injuring his aunt, Delsie Pye, by stabbing her and gouging one of her eyes out.

