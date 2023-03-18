50º

27-year-old reported missing from Denton, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

27-year-old reported missing from Denton, officials say (COPYRIGHT KPRC 2023)

A woman has been reported missing after she was last seen in the Denton area.

Officials say 27-year-old Heather Dumas was last seen on Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of May Street.

She is described as a white woman, standing 5-inches 8-feet tall, with blue eyes. Additionally, Dumas is said to have intellectual disabilities.

Dumas was seen wearing galaxy-design leggings, washed-out pink shoes, and a blue Vera Bradley purse with flowers on it. Officials say she also has a Hello Kitty tattoo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Denton Police Department at (940) 349-7951.

