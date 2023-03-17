Arrests made in violent robbery that left Houston woman paralyzed

Authorities have made two arrests in the violent February jugging that left a woman with serious injuries.

The incident happened back on Feb. 13 at a shopping center in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard after the victim was followed more than 20 miles from a bank at 9875 Blackhawk in southeast Houston.

SEE ALSO: Man body-slams woman to ground before robbing her for cash in broad daylight at SW Houston shopping center, police say

Police said Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy’Nika Woods, 19, were taken into custody on Friday. Police said Woods was the driver and Harrell was the one seen on surveillance camera body-slamming the mother of three for the $4,200 she withdrew to pay for a trip home to Vietnam.

The victim, Nhung Troung, injured her spine and legs. She’s now unable to walk.

“I feel very sad that this happened to me,” Truong said. “I couldn’t use the restroom, walk on my own or eat on my own.”

Truong has been home from the hospital for 24 hours and says she is still adjusting to life in a wheelchair.

She says she has been the sole breadwinner for her family since her husband passed away in 2016.

Working is no longer possible due to the injuries she suffered.

Her family has set up an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

Truong said she was surprised but very thankful police caught Harrell.

“I’m hoping that maybe he changes to become a better person in the future,” she added.

Houston police said Harrell and Woods confessed to the crime. They’re both facing aggravated robbery charges.