‘There’s something for everyone’: Spend spring break at Holocaust Museum Houston

The museum will be having extended hours and guest speakers during spring break.

If you are staying in Houston during spring break, this is the best time to be a tourist in your own city.

Robin Cavanaugh with Holocaust Museum Houston highlighted some of the many activities and events the museum is hosting throughout the week.

Some of the events the museum will be having include a chat with a Holocaust survivor, magic shows, and more.

Tickets are free on Thursday, March 16 during extended hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on any other day, they will be free for anyone under 18.

You can find more information on Museum’s website.