PHOTOS: Houston, this is our first rodeo! Texas Children’s Hospital NICU shows off newborns in precious western wear

HOUSTON – Before the rodeo rides out of town, the littlest cowboys and cowgirls at the Texas Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit joined in on the fun by donning their very best western gear and cowboy hats for a memorable photoshoot.

More than 1,800 infants are cared for each year in the Texas Children’s Newborn Center, making it one of the largest, most experienced NICUs in the country.

That’s why the hospital staff wanted to show off the precious newborns, giving us all a smile, as we cheer them all on to a full recovery.

Photo courtesy: Texas Children's Hospital (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Texas Children's Hospital (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Texas Children's Hospital (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Texas Children's Hospital (KPRC)