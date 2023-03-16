72º

‘Brackets will get busted soon’: Gov. Abbott, President Biden among several officials joining March Madness bracket challenge

Spoiler alert: Houston is not a favorite to win the tournament, sadly

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 16: A general view of the court with a March Madness logo is seen during a practice session ahead of the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 16, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (JARED C TILTON, 2023 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Who’s got March Madness fever, y’all?

Many Houstonians (including the author writing this article) have built their brackets and pray that they don’t get busted early!

But some elected officials, state and federal, are also joining in on the fun (and possibly the emotional turmoil that comes with it).

Houston is set to play their first game against Northern Kentucky Thursday night, with tipoff starting at 8:20 p.m.

Check out their brackets below!

Barack Obama

Former President Obama picked Houston and Duke to face off against one another during the National Championship, however, he picks Duke as the winner over Houston!

Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott joined the bracket challenge, too. He picks Alabama and Houston as the finalists, with the Crimson Tide steamrolling the Coogs.

Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff may be fond of the West Coast teams, but unlike both Abbott and Obama, he picks Arizona to beat Houston in the finale.

President Joe Biden

As soon as the first games began in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, President Biden thinks Houston will fall during the Final Four phase against Texas. He also picks Arizona as the winner of the tournament.

What do you think of their brackets? Did you make one yourself? Tell us in the comments below.

