Army investigates death of female combat engineer at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz.

Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer who has served with the 1st Cavalry Division for the past 15 months, died on Monday. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

The chain of command is in contact with her family to keep them updated, receive any concerns, and provide them all releasable information. Additionally, they are also providing support and resources to her family and Troopers that served with her.

