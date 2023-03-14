Networking expert talks professional relationships plus new book

Navigating the networking world can be challenging, especially for recent graduates and people who are jumping back into the workforce. We spoke with David Olivencia, the author of NetWORKing Excellence, who has plenty of experience in these settings. He shared how to adopt good habits.

He pointed out that while there are traditional physical networking settings, there is also a growing digital space involving LinkedIn and cold emails.

Along many components in his book, he shares the importance of networking and how it can be a driving factor in adopting a successful career.