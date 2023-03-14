6 bodies and 154 sets of cremated remains recovered from warehouse

The discovery this month of six human bodies and dozens of sets of cremated remains stored illegally in a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse has led to a daunting task: to reunite them with their next of kin.

While five of the bodies were identified, the public’s help is needed to establish the name of the sixth person and to reunite families with the 154 sets of cremated remains found at the facility, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oceanview Cremations was storing the remains in a warehouse in Hayward, officials said. The crematorium’s business license was suspended in March 2018, but the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said it learned only last month from the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau that it had continued to operate and was keeping remains in an “unauthorized” facility.

