Mayor Turner, Congressman Al Green present $1.5M award to renovate facilities at The Alliance

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Congressman Al Green and the Alliance for Multicultural Community Services announced a $1.5 million congressional funding towards Project R.A.I.S.E.

According to a news release, the funding will allow The Alliance, a nonprofit organization to renovate its facilities to be 100% ADA compliant, as nearly 10% of its clientele has a disability.

The Alliance helps Houstonians with workforce training and job readiness, adult education, financial coaching, and youth after-school programs among many more, the release said.