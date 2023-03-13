57º

LIVE

Local News

Mayor Turner, Congressman Al Green present $1.5M award to renovate facilities at The Alliance

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Mayor Turner, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Click 2
Check presented to The Alliance Project Raise (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Congressman Al Green and the Alliance for Multicultural Community Services announced a $1.5 million congressional funding towards Project R.A.I.S.E.

According to a news release, the funding will allow The Alliance, a nonprofit organization to renovate its facilities to be 100% ADA compliant, as nearly 10% of its clientele has a disability.

The Alliance helps Houstonians with workforce training and job readiness, adult education, financial coaching, and youth after-school programs among many more, the release said.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email