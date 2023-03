HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for your help in its search for Clarence Myles, who was last seen on Sunday.

Myles is 79 years old and has dementia. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Idaho Street in Houston wearing a blue shirt and dark pants, and riding a gray bicycle with a basket on the back.

Myles is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Myles’ whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Intake Unit at 832-394-1840.